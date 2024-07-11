A 5-year-old child in foster care dies after being left in hot SUV in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 5-year-old Nebraska boy in foster care died after being left for several hours inside a hot SUV, and his foster mother is now facing charges.

Officers were called at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday to a beauty salon parking lot. Lt Neal Nonacci told the Omaha World-Herald that someone saw the boy and contacted police. The child was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“At this time, it appears that the child was left unattended inside of a vehicle for an extended period of time,” police said in the release.

Police said Thursday that the boy’s foster mother, 40-year-old Juanita Piñon of Omaha, was arrested and charged with child abuse by neglect resulting in death. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney. A call to her home phone number went unanswered.

The temperature in Omaha peaked at 86 degrees (30 Celsius) about an hour before the child was found.

Omaha police investigate the death of a 5-year-old found in a hot vehicle near 93rd and Binney Streets in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Machian

