8 wounded in shootout involving police and several people in Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Eight people were wounded in a shootout with police in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.

The shooting in Allentown was reported around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, police said. The responding officers saw several people actively shooting at each other and officers soon engaged with the shooters.

The wounded were being treated at hospitals for various injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said, though one person did undergo emergency surgery. No officers were injured.

Yunior Peralta-Quintana, 21, of Bethlehem, was among the shooters and faces several charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault. He was being held without bail, and it was not known Monday if he has retained an attorney.

Police said no further details about the shooting would be released at this time. It wasn’t clear if Peralta-Quintana was among the wounded or if the victims were struck by civilian or police gunfire.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, police said, and more arrests are possible.

The shooting occurred near the site of the city’s annual Dominican Festival, but police said it’s not yet known if the incident stemmed from something that occurred at the event.

