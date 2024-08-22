5-year-old Utah boy dies from accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound

SANTAQUIN, Utah (AP) — A 5-year-old Utah boy died when he accidentally shot himself with a handgun in a small town south of Salt Lake City on Thursday, police said.

Lt. Mike Wall with the Santaquin Police Department told KSL-TV the boy found a 9 mm handgun in the back room of his house and fired a single shot. The boy’s parents and siblings were inside the home when the shooting happened but were not with him in the room.

They tried to resuscitate him until emergency responders arrived, but he died at the scene. Authorities do not suspect foul play, and investigators are trying to determine how the boy got ahold of the gun.

No other information was released, and a spokesperson for the police department did not immediately respond to a phone message left by The Associated Press on Thursday evening.

Santaquin is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

