4 killed when a car listed as stolen crashes into a tree, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND (AP) — Four people were killed early Wednesday when a car listed as stolen crashed into a tree in Cleveland, police said.

Police received a call reporting the crash around 12:30 a.m., Cleveland police said in a statement. The car was traveling northbound at what appeared to be excessive speed when it lost control and crashed into a tree, ejecting three occupants, police said. The driver was not ejected.

All four people died at the scene, police said. Police did not identify them, noting that notifications to family were still pending.

Images from the crash scene showed crumpled pieces of a car and debris strewn around the front yards of homes.

Police said the car was listed as stolen.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.