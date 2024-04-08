3 dead, including shooter, after shooting inside Las Vegas law office, police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three people died Monday in a shooting inside a law office in the affluent Summerlin neighborhood of Las Vegas, police said.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a news conference that the shooter was among the dead. Police officers believe the man killed himself.

McMahill said the victims were a man and a woman. The names of the dead have not been released.

According to McMahill, the shooting was reported just after 10 a.m. at a mid-rise office building in the masterplanned community. He said the law office is on the fifth floor of the building.

Summerlin spans roughly 13 miles (21 kilometers) along the city’s western edge, about 30 minutes west of the Las Vegas Strip.

