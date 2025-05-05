3 dead and 5 others injured in a shooting at a restaurant in a Phoenix suburb, police say

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Three people are dead and five others were injured after a shooting Sunday night at a restaurant in a Phoenix suburb, police said.

Police received calls reporting gunshots around 7:45 p.m. at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse, Glendale Police Department Officer Moroni Mendez said at a news conference. Mendez said three people died from their injuries and the others were injured by gunshots or shrapnel, KPHO-TV reported.

Mendez said “a lot of people” were at the restaurant for an event when the shooting unfolded but did not release further details about what led to the gunfire.

The restaurant said in a statement that the shooting happened outside in its parking lot.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all affected by this senseless violence,” the statement said.

Police believe there was more than one shooter involved. Investigators did not have a suspect in custody but multiple people were being questioned early Monday, Mendez said.

“Anyone who has information, please come forward and provide that to us because as we just recently stated, there are three deceased,” Mendez said. “So we want to make sure we do a complete and thorough investigation, and do right by the victims.”

Bystander Lupe Rodriguez said he ran to safety. He was shaken, but said he was grateful that he and his friends survived.

“There was a man on the ground, and it didn’t look like he made it,” Rodriguez said. “His father was yelling out his name.”

