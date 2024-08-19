3 are injured at a shooting outside a Kentucky courthouse; the suspect remains at large, police say

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Three people were injured during a shooting in the parking lot outside a courthouse Monday morning in Kentucky and the suspect remains at large, authorities said.

Police did not immediately release the condition of the three victims.

The shooting occurred outside the Hardin County Courthouse in Elizabethtown, about 45 miles (72.4 kilometers) south of Louisville, the city’s police department said in a social media post. A police spokesman did not immediately return a phone call and email seeking additional comments.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect, who is believed to have left the area, police said. All area schools were placed on “soft lockdown.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.