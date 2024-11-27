3 Americans held for years in China have been released, the White House says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three American citizens imprisoned for years by China have been released, the White House said Wednesday.

The three are Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leung.

“Soon they will return and be reunited with their families for the first time in many years,” the White House said in a statement.

