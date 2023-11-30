2 troopers fatally struck while aiding driver on Las Vegas freeway

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two Nevada state troopers died Thursday after they were struck by a vehicle while helping another driver, authorities said.

Las Vegas police, who will be investigating the collision, planned to hold a media briefing at their headquarters later Thursday.

According to police, the two troopers were “conducting a motorist assist” early this morning on the I-15 freeway when they were struck.

The slain troopers’ names have not been released. It is unclear whether the driver who struck the troopers has been arrested.

