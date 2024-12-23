2 rescued after California pier partially collapses due to heavy surf from major Pacific storm

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Two people were rescued when a California pier partially collapsed and fell into the ocean Monday as the state’s central coast was pounded by heavy surf from a major storm expected to bring hurricane-force winds to the seas off the Pacific Northwest.

Residents were warned to stay away from low-lying areas near the beaches around the Santa Cruz Wharf, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

“You are risking your life, and those of the people that would need to try and save you by getting in or too close to the water,” the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office said on the social platform X.

Lifeguards rescued two people from the water and a third person was able to swim to safety, the Santa Cruz Fire Department said on Instagram. Their conditions were unknown.

Coastal roads in Santa Cruz were closed following the pier’s partial collapse, city officials said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s has been briefed and the state’s Office of Emergency Services is coordinating with local officials, his office said.

Ocean swells along California’s central coast could reach 26 feet (8 meters) as the Pacific storm gains strength through Monday, the weather service said.

“A rapidly developing storm will bring hurricane force winds to the areas well offshore of the Pacific Northwest tonight,” the weather service’s Ocean Prediction Center said on X. Winds off Oregon and Washington could peak near 80 mph (130 kph) and seas will build over 30 feet (9.1 meters), forecasters said.

The Santa Cruz Wharf collapse Monday came about a year after the Seacliff State Beach pier just down the coast was battered beyond repair by a heavy winter storm.

