2 people were injured in shooting outside a Virginia mall. They are expected to survive

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Two people were injured in a shooting outside a northern Virginia shopping mall Tuesday but were expected to survive, authorities said.

Police in Prince William County said the shooting occurred in a parking lot at the Manassas Mall around 2 p.m.

Two groups had an altercation and shots were fired, police said in a statement. Bystanders ran inside and alerted shoppers, causing what was described as an “initial panic.”

One victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with a lower body wound, Another, identified by police as a 51-year-old man who was an uninvolved bystander, was found at the scene with an upper body wound and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they stopped a car nearby and detained some people but were still sorting out who was involved. They said the shooting did not appear to be random and there was no ongoing threat.

On Tuesday night police said they were searching for additional suspects and released photos of the individuals they were seeking to identify.

An earlier version of this story, based on information released by police, mistakenly reported that the second victim suffered a lower body wound.

