2 killed, 9 injured in shooting at a city park in Arkansas, police say

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Two people were killed and nine injured in a shooting at a city park in Arkansas Sunday night, authorities said.

It happened at 5th Avenue Park in Conway, about 27 miles (43 kilometers) north of Little Rock. Conway Police said in a Facebook post Sunday night that the nine people injured were in stable condition at area hospitals.

A spokesperson for the police department declined to release additional details Monday morning, including whether investigators have a suspect or what led to the shooting. The 10-acre park has a large playground, basketball goals and a splashpad.

