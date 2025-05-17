2 dead and at least 3 injured in Las Vegas gym shooting, police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A shooting inside a Las Vegas gym Friday afternoon left two people dead, including the suspect, and injured at least three others, police said.

One person was killed at the Las Vegas Athletic Club on the city’s west side as gunfire erupted, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said. The suspect in the shooting was also confirmed dead at a local hospital, police said in a social media post.

A heavy police presence was seen along North Rainbow Boulevard, but Walsh said there was no longer a threat to the public.

Three people who were injured were transported to local hospitals, with one in critical condition, a spokesperson with the police department said at a news conference.

Officials said they are still investigating a motive.

Las Vegas Metro Police officers are shown by the main entrance of a Las Vegas Athletic Club after a shooting Friday, May 16, 2025. 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Marcus

“They said ‘Get out, get out, get out,’” Claudio Vigani, a witness who was at the gym when the shooting began, told KLAS-TV. “Then I saw the dead guy next to the machine.”

Gary Steward, who was headed to the gym with another person, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that a stop at a nutrition store saved their lives. He said if they hadn’t stopped, they would have been at the front desk where the shooter entered. They saw glass breaking as they walked up to the gym and ran back to the parking lot.

“It’s just a weird feeling right now,” Steward said. “It’s strange. Who shoots up a gym?”

Calls to the athletic club and its corporate office went unanswered. The University Medical Center confirmed it received four patients, with one in critical condition.

