1 person was rescued and a search is underway for 3 others after a boat sinks north of Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — One person was rescued by a good Samaritan and authorities were looking for three others after a boat took on water and sank in waters north of Seattle, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday.

A U.S. Coast Guard boat crew and helicopter searched for the missing alongside Everett firefighters and police, the agency said in a social media post on X. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife was also looking.

The site is in Possession Sound about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Seattle.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.