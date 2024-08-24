US Postal Service considering changes to how mail is delivered

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The U.S. Postal Service is considering making changes to how mail is delivered.

The plan is to rely more on regional post hubs that could save USPS up to $3 billion. A conference will be held next month to discuss the proposal, and then, it would go to the postal regulatory commission.

If approved, the changes would go into effect next year.