US Pond Hockey Championship considering cancelling

(ABC 6 News) – The US Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis are set to start in about two weeks.

But if the weather persists its temperate attitude, will the championship even take place?

Organizers say it’s too soon to call it off or make any adjustments at this point.

In the past, backup plans have included changing the size and the placement of rinks and the equipment. Their last resort is to push it back.

“That happened like 10 years ago,” Jim Dahline, the commissioner for U.S. Pond Hockey, said. “That’s difficult because we have 50% of our players come from outside Minnesota.”

“The part of me that loves the weekend is trying to stay optimistic,” said Cory Kutina, who reffereed the event for 14 years. “But I’m also sitting here going, I don’t know.”