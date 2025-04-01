US Bank executive confirmed to be the pilot of plane that crashed into Brooklyn Park house

(KSTP) — Authorities on Tuesday identified the pilot killed in a plane crash on Saturday in Brooklyn Park as U.S. Bank executive Terry Dolan, 63.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner stated that he died of blunt force injuries from the crash.

As previously reported, first responders were called to a report of a plane crashing into a house on Kyle Avenue around 12:22 p.m. Saturday. Dolan was killed in the crash.

Ken Tobacman was in his kitchen when the plane crashed. Luckily, he was able to escape before the home became engulfed in flames.

NTSB is investigating the crash and will release a preliminary report in the next two weeks.

U.S. Bank released a statement on Sunday saying it believed Dolan was the victim of the crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends, and anyone who may have been affected by yesterday’s tragic incident,” the statement reads, in part. “We are grateful that there were not any injuries to residents of the home that was impacted by the crash, and we thank all the first responders who have provided service.”