UPS looks to cut 20,000 jobs

(ABC 6 News) — UPS is planning to cut nearly 20,000 jobs while closing nearly 70 facilities.

The move comes in reaction to the drastic reduction in the amount of Amazon shipments that the company is carrying.

The shipping company says the cutbacks are planned for later this year with the facility shutdowns targeted for June.

In January, UPS announced it had reached a deal with Amazon to lower its volume by more than 50% next year.