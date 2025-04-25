Updates on renovations to Historic Paramount Theatre

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Historic Paramount Theatre in Austin is getting closer to welcoming people back in its doors.

The theatre says it is about halfway through renovations, which include replacing all the seating and redoing the concession space.

So far, $850,000 of the $1.2 million that Austin Area Arts needs to cover have been raised.