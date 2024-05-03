UPDATE: Ostrem gives insight into Rochester prostitution sting prosecution

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Seven men were arrested in a prostitution sting case by the Rochester Police Department back in April, and Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem gave a statement to ABC 6 News on what the prosecution could look like.

The seven men allegedly believed they were meeting with a 16-year-old girl, but instead were talking to the police.

The men are facing one count of felony solicitation of a minor but at least 16 years of age in Olmsted County Court, and are as follows:

Russell Jay Hodge, 48, of Hayfield. Hodge was arrested in a similar RPD prostitution sting in November of 2022. He pleaded guilty and received one year of probation in January of 2023.

Nicholas Bain, 24, of Rochester

Antonio Cruz Hernandez, 22, of Rochester

Benjamin Kinyon, 21, of Rochester

Nathan Robertson, 39, of Rochester

Andrew O’Neil, 50, of Kasson

Hilario Zenil, 48, of Rochester

They face a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a ten thousand dollar fine, or both.

The sentences could be higher for those who have faced similar charges in the past, like Hodge, who was charged in a similar sting in November 2022.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year of probation.

In a statement to ABC 6 News, Ostrem said a prior conviction could be used in a case against someone who is being charged with the same or similar crime.

“Such evidence can be useful to combat a defense of ‘I didn’t realize what I was doing was wrong,” Ostrem said.

However, the men are unlikely to face the maximum sentence, as sentencing guidelines for a person with no prior convictions are recommended a one-year and one-day sentence with up to five years supervised probation.