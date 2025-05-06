Updates from the Minnesota Capitol with two weeks until legislative deadline

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The focus is on overall budget targets at the Minnesota Capitol with two weeks until the legislative deadline.

Legislative leaders and Governor Tim Walz have met behind this closed door multiple times, but so far, there has been very little progress to report.

Meanwhile, the Senate Subcommittee on Ethics met to discuss a Republican complaint against Senate President Bobby Joe Champion.

Champion was accused of authoring a bill for a Minneapolis non-profit without disclosing he’s done legal work for the organization.

“We believe it is a violation of Senate rules 56.1 and 56.3 for Senator Champion to carry this legislation for a legal client particularly without disclosing the relationship to his colleagues in the Senate or the public,” said Rep. Michael Kreun.

“How long must I be removed from representing a client before I can bring a bill for that person because they’re a member of our community?” countered Champion.

Champion said he didn’t disclose his legal work for the organization because he did it pro bono and received no money.