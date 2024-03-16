UPDATE: Woman’s body found in Rochester identified as Alice Dobmeier

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body found Friday to be missing woman Alice Dobmeier.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed there were no signs of trauma.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

RPD found no indication of foul play during their investigation.

Investigators say Dobmeier checked into to a local hotel on Sunday, March 3, alone. She then checked out on Monday, March 4, also alone.

From there, investigators say Dobmeier used a ride service to the southern Rochester Walmart where she purchased liquor and medication.

Dobmeier was seen last on video footage leaving a Walmart alone on March 4.

Dobmeier was reported missing on March 6.

Rochester Police Department stated they will no longer share any further updates out of respect for the Dobmeier family.

