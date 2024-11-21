UPDATE: Winona, Lewiston, Goodhue units at MN Equestrian Center fire

(ABC 6 News) – There is heavy first responder presence for a fire at the Minnesota Equestrian Center in Winona.

Several firetrucks have been rushing in and out of the area.

MN Equestrian Center / Brian Wise, KAAL

Crews on scene include the Winona fire department, Winona county Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota state patrol, Saint Charles fire department, Goodview fire department, and the Lewiston fire department.

Winona dispatch staffers have not confirmed how the fire started or if any horses or people have been injured. However, sources have told ABC 6 News that no people were injured, but a horse and pony were killed in the fire. Sources also say a family lived upstairs at the center and lost everything to the fire.

ABC 6 News has reporters on scene, and will update this article when more information is available.