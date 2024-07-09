UPDATE: Winona assault suspect taken into custody

Winona was placed under a shelter in place on Monday evening.

(ABC 6 News) — The Winona County Sheriff’s Department has announced that suspect Stig Ure has been taken into custody.

According a press release from Winona PD, officers took an assault complaint in the 250 block of Junction Street around 5:20 PM. Ure had assaulted a business employee with a sharp object, but he fled from the scene. The employee received non-life threatening injuries.

As a result, Winona PD requested residents to shelter in place as they searched for Ure. At around 9:30 PM, a resident who had received the emergency alerts contacted law enforcement regarding a suspicious male hiding in the weeds along the 1100 block of Highway 61. Ure was subsequently taken into custody.

As for the emergency alerts, Winona PD states that during this incident, they requested a “shelter in place” but due to multiple alert platforms being used, several messages went out and caused some confusion.

In addition, an emergency alert platform not utilized by law enforcement mistakenly sent out a message regarding an “active shooter.”

Winona PD apologized for the confusion, and they and the Winona County Sheriff’s Office are working together to identify areas for improvement.

— PREVIOUS STORY —

(ABC 6 News) — According to a Facebook post from the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, the shelter in place has been lifted as there was no active shooter.

However, Winona PD is looking for a suspect who may be involved in an assault that occurred in the area of 5th and Junction Streets.

Stig Ure, 25, is described by Winona PD as a white male, 6’2″ and 180 pounds. He is wearing ripped black jeans and a brightly colored shirt and has a facial piercing.

Ure was last seen fleeing the area of 5th and Junction Streets and running south around 5:20 PM.

Winona PD is requesting that if anyone sees Ure, they do not approach him and call 911. There will be a continued heavy police presence in the area.

— PREVIOUS STORY —

(ABC 6 News) – Law enforcement in the city of Winona are ordering residents to shelter in place due to an armed suspect in the area. According to Winona County Emergency Management, the shelter in place order is for the west end of Winona. Between Vila and Pelzer Street. This is a developing story, stay with ABC 6 as we continue to track any developments.

Emergency Management says a possible suspect is described as a white male, 6’, wearing multi-colored shirt, black pants and boots.