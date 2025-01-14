UPDATE: Two people hurt after serious crash on Highway 52 North

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota State Patrol believes alcohol was a factor in a crash on Monday night that left two people hurt in Rochester.

According to State Patrol, it happened at around 10:57 p.m., when a Ford Explorer that was going south in the northbound lanes of Highway 52, collided with a Honda CRV.

The driver of that Ford, 25-year-old David Delos Santos Aparicio, is believed to have been driving under the influence at the time of the crash. He and the driver of the Honda were both taken to St. Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Previous story:

(ABC 6 News) – First responders are surrounding a serious crash involving at least two vehicles on Highway 52 in Rochester on Monday evening.

Around 11 p.m., ABC 6 News crews witnessed two vehicles that sustained heavy damage covering the northbound lanes on the highway.

At least a dozen first responders including the Rochester Police Dept., Rochester Fire Dept., Minnesota State Patrol and ambulance services are at the scene.

Traffic is moving slowly but the northbound lanes of the highway still remain open as of 11:20 p.m.

The vehicles appeared to be badly burned, with one upside down on the highway and another smashed into the median with heavy damage to its side.

ABC 6 News is still working to determine the extent of the injuries to those riding inside the cars and how many people were involved.

This is a developing story so stay with ABC 6 News for the latest.