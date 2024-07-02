UPDATE: Two arrested for last week’s accidental shooting of a six-year-old boy in Wabasha County

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office reported that they have arrested two people for the accidental shooting of a six-year-old boy that sent him to the hospital.

The two people who were arrested are Raymond Tony Duque and Nicole Lynn McGee.

Duque is charged with Possession of a Firearm-Conviction for Crime of Violence, three counts of Endangerment of Child by Firearm Access, and Negligent Storage Firearms-Loaded-Child can access.

McGee is charged with three counts of Endangerment of Child by Firearm Access, and Negligent Storage Firearms-Loaded-Child can access.

These arrests are the result of an incident that happened on June 25th in Elgin. A loaded shotgun was left unsecured in a motor vehicle and a six-year-old boy was accidently by one of two other children who were also in the vehicle. The parents were inside the house at the time of the shooting. The boy remains in the hospital, but his condition is unknown.