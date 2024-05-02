UPDATE: ‘Suspected controlled substances’ discovered in MN senator’s arrest

(ABC 6 News) – Court documents reveal that ‘suspected controlled substances’ were discovered in the arrest of Minnesota Senator Nicole Mitchell (DFL-Woodbury) last week.

According to documents filed by Becker County Tues., the ‘suspected controlled substances’ have been sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Forensic Science Laboratory for scientific testing.

It goes on to say, ‘a small portion of each item tested will be consumed in the testing process, which will change the weight of the item’.

There is no clarification as to how the substances were discovered or what they are at this point.

Mitchell is charged with 1st degree burglary after allegedly breaking into a residence while the tenant was inside last Mon. The criminal complaint also alleges Mitchell stole items from the home.

Mitchell claims the residence is that of her stepmothers and she had broken into the home through the window to claim items of her late father, including his ashes.

Mitchell says she has no plans to resign, and is due back in court on June 10.