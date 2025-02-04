UPDATE: Suspect arrested for arson charges after structure fire in Austin

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Austin Fire Chief has confirmed a suspect is in custody after a structure fire in Austin on Tuesday.

Gelisha Rivers was booked into Mower County Jail for arson charges.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the fire. As of now, it remains unclear what caused the fire.

(ABC 6 News) — As of about 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Austin Fire Department responded to a structure fire near 13th Street SW.

As of now, it is unknown what caused the fire, the extent of damages, or any injuries.

ABC 6 News on scene said there were about three fire trucks at the fire with Austin Police Department, Austin Utilities, Brownsdale Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance also responding as firefighters attempt to put the fire out.

By 5 p.m., the fire had been extinguished, but crews remained on the scene working to clean up.

According to AFD, when crews arrived on scene, the left side of the duplex was completely engulfed in flames, but they were able to put out the fire before it extended to the right side.

A family with three children live in that right side of the duplex, and everyone in that family was able to make it out safely with no injuries.

A neighbor said she saw a man who lived in the left side of the duplex jump out of the second story window, and he broke is leg from the fall.