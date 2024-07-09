UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted in Winona, police looking for man wanted for assault

(ABC 6 News) — According to a Facebook post from the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, the shelter in place has been lifted as there was no active shooter.

However, Winona PD is looking for a suspect who may be involved in an assault that occurred in the area of 5th and Junction Streets.

Stig Ure, 25, is described by Winona PD as a white male, 6’2″ and 180 pounds. He is wearing ripped black jeans and a brightly colored shirt and has a facial piercing.

Ure was last seen fleeing the area of 5th and Junction Streets and running south around 5:20 PM.

Winona PD is requesting that if anyone sees Ure, they do not approach him and call 911. There will be a continued heavy police presence in the area.

— PREVIOUS STORY —

(ABC 6 News) – Law enforcement in the city of Winona are ordering residents to shelter in place due to an armed suspect in the area. According to Winona County Emergency Management, the shelter in place order is for the west end of Winona. Between Vila and Pelzer Street. This is a developing story, stay with ABC 6 as we continue to track any developments.

Emergency Management says a possible suspect is described as a white male, 6’, wearing multi-colored shirt, black pants and boots.