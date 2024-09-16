UPDATE: Rochester murder suspect denied motions for dismissal and change of venue

(ABC 6 News) — The suspect in a 2022 Rochester murder case, Mustafa Bush, has been denied a motion to dismiss his 1st-degree murder charge denied, as well as a motion to move the trial out of Olmsted County.

The court decided that the trial cannot be dismissed due to a multitude of evidence that the killing of Kim Robinson was premeditated as the cause of death was a close-range gunshot.

According to court documents, Bush’s defense also believed that the trial needed to be moved because Robinson is related to a member of the Sheriff’s Office and a judge in Olmsted County.

Because of this, Bush argued that “fairness of the jury cannot be assured when the jurors need to rely on a family member of the victim for their safety.”

However, the court decided that the trial can carry on in Olmsted County because neither family member will be directly involved in the case or staffing the courtroom during the trial.