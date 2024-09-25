UPDATE: Rochester crash on Broadway Ave caused by medical episode

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — According to RPD, the investigation into the crash on Broadway Avenue in Rochester determined that the crash was caused by a medical episode.

The driver experiencing the medical episode struck the rear of a vehicle stopped at the light, which caused a chain reaction with two more vehicles stopped at the light.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Rochester firefighters, and Rochester police responded to Broadway and 12th Street SE Wednesday, where police say a driver reading a book may have caused a four-car pileup.

Rochester police at the scene said the crash was “definitely” a distracted driving incident.

Car crash at Broadway Avenue South and 12th Street SE, Rochester Sept. 25, 2024 / Brian Wise, KAAL-TV

Two people were transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Traffic at Broadway Avenue South and 12th Street Southeast was backed up between about 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Car crash at Broadway Avenue South and 12th Street SE, Rochester Sept. 25, 2024 / Brian Wise, KAAL-TV

ABC 6 News will update this article as more information is available.