UPDATE: Rochester crash on Broadway Ave caused by medical episode
(ABC 6 News) — According to RPD, the investigation into the crash on Broadway Avenue in Rochester determined that the crash was caused by a medical episode.
The driver experiencing the medical episode struck the rear of a vehicle stopped at the light, which caused a chain reaction with two more vehicles stopped at the light.
—PREVIOUS STORY—
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Rochester firefighters, and Rochester police responded to Broadway and 12th Street SE Wednesday, where police say a driver reading a book may have caused a four-car pileup.
Rochester police at the scene said the crash was “definitely” a distracted driving incident.
Two people were transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
Traffic at Broadway Avenue South and 12th Street Southeast was backed up between about 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
ABC 6 News will update this article as more information is available.