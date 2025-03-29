UPDATE: Residents of house hit by plane in Brooklyn Park safe; no survivors on plane

(KSTP) – Fire crews and emergency responders are at the scene of a plane crash at a Brooklyn Park home on Saturday afternoon.

During a press conference, Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway said that on Saturday at about 12:22 p.m., the Brooklyn Park Fire Department was dispatched to an aircraft incident.

Officials saw a large column of smoke and a house that was fully involved. As crews worked to put out the fire, they saw aircraft debris within the structure.

Conway said that they don’t believe there are any survivors of the plane, but it is unclear at this time how many people were on board. All of the residents of the home are safe, according to Conway.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane was a SOCATA TBM7 that had departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was headed to Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis.

The National Transportation Safety Board released the following statement:

“NTSB is investigating the crash of a Socata TMB 700 airplane on March 29 near Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. The preliminary information we have is the plane impacted a residence and experienced a post-crash fire.

“NTSB investigators are en route to the scene and are expected to arrive tomorrow. Once on site, the investigators will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. The aircraft will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation.” Courtesy of Mike Deyo

Gov. Tim Walz says he is aware of the crash and is monitoring the situation.

“My team is in touch with local officials on the scene in Brooklyn Park and we are monitoring the situation closely,” Walz wrote on X. “Grateful to the first responders answering the call.”

“As a city we’re going to do everything we can to wrap our arms around the folks that are affected and support them as much as possible,” said Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winston. Courtesy Curt and Cindy Leitschuh

Brooklyn Park officials are expected to release more information at a later time.

PREVIOUS STORY:

