UPDATE: Red Wing man charged with murder of girlfriend that led to hours-long standoff

(KSTP) — A Red Wing man is now formally charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, prompting a crisis response that lasted for several hours Sunday evening.

The woman was identified on Tuesday as Andrea Elizabeth Broyld, 40.

According to a criminal complaint, Darryl Dion Nixon Jr., 41, called 911 just before 5 p.m. He was crying on the phone and asked for police to come to his duplex on the 1000 block of Putnam Avenue in Red Wing. Law enforcement later learned Nixon was armed and suicidal, and that a woman inside the home had been shot.

Nixon made remarks about the woman being “gone,” and at one point he stepped outside and fired a gun in the air once before an officer hit him with a less-lethal round and he fell back into the apartment. While the Goodhue County Emergency Response Team was on the scene, officers at various points saw Nixon hold a gun to his head and repeatedly beg for police to “just shoot me.”

Nixon’s mother turned up as police were trying to coax him outside. According to the complaint, Nixon and Broyld had been at her house about 15 minutes before he called his mother saying he had shot her. Nixon’s mother said her son suffered from mental health issues and had a history of experiencing hallucinations. However, she noted the couple seemed to be “in good spirits” during their brief visit earlier in the afternoon.

Officers asked to come inside to check on the status of Broyld, but he just told them “she’s dead.” Crisis responders negotiated for about three hours before Nixon put the gun down and came outside to surrender, the complaint states.

After searching the home, investigators say they found Broyld on the couch with at least 10 gunshot wounds to her chest and abdomen.

Nixon is charged with one count of second-degree murder. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years.

At a hearing on Tuesday, a judge set his bail at $1 million with conditions or $2 million without conditions. His next court appearance is set for Monday.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

According to police, her identity will be released once the autopsy is complete Tuesday and family notifications are finished.

According to Nixon’s charging documents, law enforcement received a 9-1-1 call around 7 p.m. that Nixon was armed, threatening suicide, and that A. B. was in his Putnam Avenue home Sunday.

Law enforcement later learned that “comments had been made by Nixon indicating that A. B. had been shot,” according to court documents.

An officer who arrived first on the scene claimed that Nixon answered the door, “appeared he had been crying,” and told the officer to shoot him.

The officer noticed a gun in Nixon’s hand, took out his own weapon, and retreated while Nixon allegedly pointed the gun at himself and repeated the instruction to shoot him, according to court documents.

After law enforcement retreated, telling Nixon to drop the gun, he allegedly made comments about someone being shot and killed, went inside the residence, and locked the door.

Later responders, including a crisis unit and emergency response team, allegedly saw and heard Nixon fire a handgun from his front steps at one point. An officer who approached the home reported that Nixon had a gun and what appeared to be blood on his sweatshirt.

An Emergency Response Team allegedly fired a less-lethal round at Nixon, who fell back into the residence and locked the door again.

Nixon was convinced to put the handgun on the steps to the home, exited, and was taken into custody, after about three hours, according to court documents.

He was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems’ emergency room, per court documents.

Officers located A. B. on the couch, with multiple visible wounds to her abdomen and chest — 10 gunshot entry wounds, another investigator concluded.

Law enforcement found 12 9mm casings near A. B.’s body, as well as an additional casing on the steps where Nixon had fired the handgun, according to court documents.



Court documents allege a relative of Nixon was at the scene as well, and told police she’d received a call from Nixon saying A. B. “was gone” and that he had shot her.

The woman allegedly told police Nixon had severe mental health issues.

Nixon is currently held on $1M bail with conditions, or $2M bail with no conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 25.





