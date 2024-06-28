UPDATE: Rapidan Dam Store at risk as erosion continues

(ABC 6 News) — Significant erosion has accelerated on the west bank of the Blue Earth River in recent days consuming numerous trees, portions of the campground roadway, and several feet of ground.

A contractor was brought onsite to explore options to move the Rapidan Dam Store building, but felt the project was too dangerous to attempt.

On June 27, Blue Earth County employees worked with the Hruska family and their friends to remove the bar, chairs, tables, booths, kitchen appliances, and memorabilia from the building due to concerns it would eventually be swept into the river.

RELATED: Partial failure on west side of Rapidan Dam; officials say it’s in “imminent failure condition”

Significant erosion continued overnight putting the Dam Store building at a greater risk to be lost to the river. In an effort to protect other properties downstream and lessen environmental impact, Blue Earth County presented a purchase agreement to the Hruska family so the building could be removed.

On June 28, Blue Earth County took possession of the dam Store building and removed the structure from the riverbank. The Dam Store was an integral part of the community and remains embedded in the memories of many residents. Our thoughts are with the Hruska family and everyone close to them.