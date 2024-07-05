UPDATE: Potential explosive has been removed from Freeborn County Courthouse

The Freeborn County Courthouse was evacuated Friday after police found what appeared to be a pipe bomb in a car.

(ABC 6 News) — The potential explosive device has been removed from Freeborn County Courthouse.

As of about 6:25 pm, the St Paul Bomb Squad arrived and were able to remove the device from the building.

At about 6:45 pm employees were able to return inside the building, and by 7:05 pm, Dispatch was back up and running in the building. They had previously been moved off-site and 911 calls were routed to Mower County.

The building is now open again for regular use. It remains unknown exactly what the device is at this time.

— PREVIOUS STORY —

(ABC 6 News) – The Freeborn County Courthouse has been evacuated after Albert Lea police brought what could be an explosive device into the Government Center, along with other seized evidence.

At about 5 p.m., Albert Lea law enforcement said a bomb squad was about “an hour out.”

According to Freeborn County sheriff Ryan Shea, police allegedly underwent a car chase and related search of earlier in the day.

An Albert Lea man was arrested on traffic charges, he said.

Shea said when police opened a lock box seized from the man’s car, they noticed an item that appeared like a “pipe bomb.”

Exterior of the Freeborn County Courthouse, 3:50 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2024 / Jim Peterson, KAAL-TV

In the interest of caution, law enforcement left the item where it was, evacuated the building, and called explosives experts from the Twin Cities to come to Albert Lea, Shea said.

As of 4 p.m., the courthouse parking lot had been blocked off by squad cars.

ABC 6 News first learned that individuals were being told to exit the courthouse around 3:20 p.m.