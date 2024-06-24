UPDATE: Partial failure on west side of Rapidan Dam; officials say it’s in “imminent failure condition”

(ABC 6 News) – As of 4:10 PM on Monday afternoon, emergency officials in Blue Earth County are reporting a partial failure on the west abutment of the Rapidan Dam.

A press release from Jessica Anderson with Blue Earth County says the dam is still intact and there are no current plans for a mass evacuation.

A portion of the river flow has gone around the west side of the dam.

More updates are expected Tuesday at 9 AM.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will continue to update this article with more information once it is available.

————————————————-PREVIOUS STORY————————————————

(KSTP) — Authorities in Blue Earth County are warning community members about the current condition of the Rapidan Dam on the Blue Earth River as rain and debris continue to strain conditions in the area, saying the dam “is in imminent failure condition.”

Although authorities say they don’t know if the dam will totally fail or if it will stay in place, they are warning downstream residents and other agencies about its condition. The dam is south of Mankato, but north of the Watonwan and Blue Earth River split.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says reports of accumulated debris began being received on Sunday and goes on to say that Xcel Energy and County infrastructure are adding to the debris.

Currently, the bridges for County Road 33 and County Road 90 are being monitored for debris passing downstream. As of this publishing, neither are closed, but they may be at a later time if needed.

The Sheriff’s Office says the river has cut around the west side of the dam, and they are working with Xcel Energy to restore power.