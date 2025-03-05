UPDATE: One injured in Hwy 14 crash

(ABC 6 News) — At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash on Hwy 14 near Civic Center Drive.

The crash occurred when a Ford Edge was traveling eastbound on Highway 14 and collided with a GMC Envoy that was heading west and attempting to make a left turn onto Hwy 52.

According to MSP, the driver of the Ford Edge, 26-year-old Elijah Ramel Kelly, was transported to Saint Marys with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the GMC Envoy was not injured in the crash.