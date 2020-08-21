Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 a.m. EDT

Postmaster to testify in Senate on mail, Mnuchin denies role



WASHINGTON (AP) - Facing public backlash, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is set to testify Friday about disruptions in mail delivery. A Senate committee is expected to dig into changes made ahead of the November election, just as millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail. Democrats warn DeJoy’s cost-cutting initiatives are causing an upheaval that threatens voting. President Donald Trump raised the stakes by saying he wants to block funds. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says he had no role in DeJoy’s selection. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security committee, is expected to dismiss the “false political narrative” that DeJoy is trying to “sabotage” the election, according to prepared remarks.



Pence criticizes DNC, previews themes for RNC convention



Vice President Mike Pence says next week’s Republican Party convention “will make sure the American people see the choice” between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. Previewing themes for the Republican gathering, Pence told several morning talk shows Friday that viewers of next week's RNC will hear about how the GOP will support law and order, and the men and women of law enforcement. Democrats wrapped their four-day convention Thursday night after nominating Biden for president and California Sen. Kamala Harris for vice president. Pence called the DNC's virtual convention “negative” and says he couldn't watch much of it.



Biden vows to defeat Trump, end US 'season of darkness'



WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Joe Biden has accepted the Democratic presidential nomination, vowing to take on national crises and declaring that “we will overcome this season of darkness.” Biden's nomination marks the pinnacle - so far - of a political career that has spanned almost a half-century. The former vice president at 77 years old would be the oldest president ever elected. Biden was saluted by former Democratic foes as he became the party's official standard bearer for the campaign against President Donald Trump in November. Biden focused on uniting the deeply divided nation as Americans grapple with a monthslong health crisis, related economic devastation and a national awakening on racial justice.



Portland clashes rage again outside US immigration building



PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Protesters in Oregon’s largest city have clashed again with federal agents outside a U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement building that has become a new focus of the demonstrations that have gripped Portland for months. Portland police say people in a group of about 100 late Thursday and early Friday sprayed the building with graffiti, hurled rocks and bottles at agents and shined laser lights at them. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the agents set off smoke or tear gas and used crowd control munitions in response. Police say three people were arrested. The protests have happened nightly since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.



Minneapolis plans to rent space to replace burned precinct



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The city of Minneapolis plans to spend $4.8 million to temporarily rent an office building and adapt it to replace the precinct headquarters that burned during unrest following the death of George Floyd. A City Council committee on Thursday approved spending $3.6 million to sublease the building for three years and $1.2 million to renovate it. The building is about a half-mile from the 3rd Precinct headquarters that burned May 28 after officers were ordered to evacuate. Officers and staff have been working remotely and at the Minneapolis Convention Center since then. Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.



2 Caribbean storms pose potential hurricane threats to US



MEXICO CITY (AP) - Two tropical depressions at opposite ends of the Caribbean are projected to become tropical storms - perhaps even hurricanes - and forecasters say both might hit the United States after drenching much of the region. Tropical Depression 14 was nearing the coast of Honduras Friday morning. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says it's expected to veer northwest and cut across the tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula Sunday, possibly at or near hurricane force. Tropical Depression 13 is nearing the northern Leeward islands. Forecasters say it's disorganized and might degenerate. But it also could blow up into a major hurricane.



California fires claim 5 lives, threaten thousands of homes



SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) - Wildfires that have claimed at least five lives and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes continue to blaze around California. Three major collections of fires are threatening tens of thousands of homes in the San Francisco Bay Area and central California. More evacuations are expected as hot and gusty weather continues into Friday. State fire officials say at least four civilians have died in the fire areas, possibly including a Pacific Gas & Electric worker. And a helicopter pilot on a water-dropping mission died in a crash Wednesday.



White House to take rare turn as host of memorial service



WASHINGTON (AP) - Sometimes politics gives way to the personal at the White House. It has seen 18 weddings and at least 10 people are known to have died there, including two presidents and three first ladies. It will serve Friday as a place of mourning for President Donald Trump and his family with a private memorial service for the president’s younger brother, Robert, who passed away at 71. The president has described Robert as not just his brother but his "best friend.” Anita McBride, who served in three presidential administrations, including as first lady Laura Bush's chief of staff, says it is completely within the president’s ability to honor him with a service there and that the White House serves a complex mission as an office, a museum and a home.



German doctors gain access in Siberia to dissident in coma



MOSCOW (AP) - Family and allies of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are fighting to get him moved to German clinic from the Siberian hospital where he has been in a coma for over 24 hours. Local doctors in Russia refused to authorize the transfer, saying the 44-year-old politician’s condition was too unstable. Navalny is one of President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic. He was admitted to an intensive care unit in the Siberian city of Omsk on Thursday, following what his supporters are calling a suspected poisoning that they believe was engineered by the Kremlin. A plane with German specialists and all the necessary equipment to take Navalny to Berlin landed at Omsk airport on Friday.



Iran says US has no right to demand restoration of sanctions



TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran’s foreign minister has sent a letter to the U.N. Security Council saying the U.S. has no right to demand the restoration of U.N. sanctions against Iran. According to the Foreign Ministry’s website on Friday, Mohammad Javad Zarif said the U.S. lost the right to make demands in 2018 when it withdrew from the nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers. He also said America’s unilateral pullout violated a U.N. resolution that required signatories to avoid any damage to the deal. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday officially informed the U.N. it is demanding the restoration of all U.N. sanctions on Iran, but allies and opponents declared the U.S. action illegal and doomed to failure.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)