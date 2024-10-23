Update on search for missing Winona hiker in Yellowstone

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The father of 22-year-old Austin King, a Winona man who went missing while hiking in Yellowstone, is afraid time is running out as winter weather begins to loom.

After the parks service scaled back its efforts, Brian King-Henke organized a new independent search team of volunteers who are experienced climbers to find his son.

However, as snowy conditions atop the already treacherous mountain top start to set in, that effort is coming to an end too, at least for now.

As of the last update, the parks service was continuing its scaled back search effort.