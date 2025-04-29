UPDATE: NWS confirms tornado in Rice County caused damage to farm on Monday

(ABC 6 News) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Rice County on Monday evening.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the tornado touched down shortly before 6 p.m. and caused damage to a farm.

Debris was lofted downstream for about a mile.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

(ABC 6 News) — A farm off of 230th Street in Faribault sustained what appears to be major damage during Monday evening’s severe weather.

It is unclear at this time how extensive the damage is to the farm. Rice County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene declined to comment.

While the family’s home and one other structure was still standing, the rest of the buildings on the property were reduced to rubble.

Tree branches fell into the yard, along with flags and signs that were knocked over.

A tanker was flipped upside down and another semi was on its side.

Debris from the damage was blown all across the nearby field.

A member of the family who owns the farm told ABC 6 no one was hurt, as everyone was sheltering in the basement when the storm hit.