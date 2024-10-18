UPDATE: Northwood Fire puts out field fire; two transported to hospital with minor injuries following non-related crash

(ABC 6 News) — According to a press release from Northwood Fire & EMS, units were dispatched to a large fire northwest of Northwood near Thrush Ave and 480th Street around 3:30 p.m.

Arriving units found a standing corn field fire that was rapidly spreading. Assistance was requested from Glenville Fire and Grafton Fire.

The fire was put out around 5:30 p.m., and the cause was determined to be a pre-existing burn pile fire that spread to the cornfield.

At 3:45 p.m., units responded to a non-related crash at Thrush Avenue and Hwy 105. Two patients were transported with minor injuries.

— PREVIOUS STORY —

(ABC 6 News) — Northwood Fire & EMS is asking drivers to avoid the area near Hwy 105 and Thrush Avenue due to a large fire.

According to a Facebook post from Northwood Fire & EMS, there is also a two-vehicle crash at Hwy 105 and Thrush Avenue.

ABC 6 News is working to find out more details regarding the fire and crash.