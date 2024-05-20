UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash near Apache Mall in Rochester

18-year-old Olivia Flores killed in Apache Mall crash

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Police Department has released more information about a fatal crash that happened on Saturday, May 18.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, including a State Patrol squad car. A total of seven people were in the vehicles. Five went to the hospital and one person died; an 18-year-old high school senior from Owatonna.

Investigators are still working to figure out exactly what caused the crash. Preliminary information shows the squad car was driving east on 12 St. SW when it collided with a Ford Focus that was driving west on 12 St. SW and turning into Apache Mall. The Focus was pushed into a Toyota Rav4, which was leaving the mall and waiting to turn east on 12 St. SW.

Rochester police have identified all seven occupants of the vehicles:

–Trooper Shane Roper (driver, State Patrol squad) age 32, Rochester District Office – transported to Saint Marys

–Peter Meyer (ride-along passenger, State Patrol squad) age 20, Zumbrota – transported to Saint Marys with unknown injuries

–Angelina Bartz (driver, Ford Focus) age 21, Owatonna – transported to Saint Marys with unknown injuries

–Katarina Bartz (passenger, Ford Focus) age 19, Owatonna – transported to Saint Marys with unknown injuries

–Olivia Flores (passenger, Ford Focus) age 18, Owatonna – transported to Saint Marys in critical condition and later died

–Emie Pasco (driver, Toyota RAV4) age 36, Owatonna – minor injuries

–Gabriella Parker (passenger, Toyota RAV4) age 12, Owatonna – minor injuries.

The Owatonna Steele County Young Life Facebook group shared photos of Flores over the weekend.

A GoFundMe has been set up in Oliva’s memory, to assist the Flores family.

The crash remains under investigation.