UPDATE: Medical Examiner’s Office identifies victim in Rochester house fire

(ABC 6 News) — The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim in Monday night’s Rochester house fire.

The woman was identified as 69-year-old Patricia Lynn Spitzack-Havlish.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is assisting the Rochester Fire Department’s investigation into a deadly house fire in the northwest part of the city Monday night.

According to RFD, the fire happened at a home on the 2200 block of 49th Street NW, with callers telling dispatchers they heard an explosion.

The victim, an adult woman, was found outside the home, but died inside a Mayo Clinic Ambulance on the scene. No other victims were found inside the house. Further information about the victim and her identity will be released by the Medical Examiner.

Fire crews began extinguishing the fire from outside before moving in. Operations were slowed over concerns about the integrity of the main floor, but crews moved in again once it was determined to be safe.

The house itself sustained fire damage throughout its structure.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police Department says one woman died on the scene of a house explosion in Rochester late Monday night.

According to RFD assistant chief Brett Knapp, a call came in for a possible structure fire at the 2200 block of 49th St. NW at 10:52 p.m. Crews arrived to find fire coming out of multiple sides of the residence. They were able to extinguish most of the fire.

Knapp says when crews went inside the structure, they found the floor inside was unstable. Crews are now working to extinguish all the fire in the basement.

One patient was being treated outside the structure by Mayo Clinic Ambulance, but she died on the scene. Initial reports from callers said they heard something loud like an explosion.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Fire Department responded to a reported home explosion in Rochester on 49th Street Northwest on Monday night.

Right now this is a developing story, and ABC 6 News will have updates as more information becomes available.