UPDATE: Kasson-Mantorville Middle School teacher seriously injured in car vs. snowplow crash

(ABC 6 News) — At around 7:08 a.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car versus snowplow crash on Dodge County Road 24 east of West Concord.

According to DCSO, deputies on scene found a semi truck and trailer had gone into the ditch near the intersection, and a county snowplow had stooped to assist with emergency lights.

Shortly after the plow driver stopped, an eastbound Buick sedan driven by 24-year-old Hannah Mickelson tried to avoid a collision by going around the truck into the ditch.

However, due to icy road conditions, Mickelson crashed her driver’s side into the right rear corner of the plow truck and spun into the ditch.

Mickelson, a teacher at Kasson-Mantorville Middle School, was extricated from the vehicle and transported by Mayo One to the hospital. Sheriff Scott Rose said in a press release that Mickelson suffered “very serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The press release also stated that Mickelson was seat belted at the time of the crash, which likely prevented further injuries.

There were no other injuries in the crash.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

(ABC 6 News) – One driver was extracted from their car and flown to St. Marys in Rochester after driving into a snowplow in West Concord.

According to West Concord fire chief Chad Finne, shortly after 7 a.m., a semi-truck failed to navigate a turn at 190th Avenue and County Highway 94.

The semi-truck went into the ditch.

A truck equipped with a snowplow parked behind the site where the semi-truck crashed as a “caution,” Finne said, to alert drivers to the semi crash.

A driver did not see the parked snowplow and drove into it, Finne said.

That driver was injured and taken to Rochester for medical treatment.

ABC 6 News will update this article as more information is available.