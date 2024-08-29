UPDATE: Exit 218 on I-90 and Highway 52 reopens

(ABC 6 News) — As of 3:45 PM, Exit 218 between I-90 and Highway 52 has reopened. Via a Facebook post, MnDOT said cleanup has been competed from Wednesday night’s hazardous material spill.

(ABC 6 News) – Exit 218 between I-90 and Highway 52 remains closed Thursday, while crews clean up a hazardous materials spill.

According to Mike Dougherty with MNDoT, the ramp is likely to open this afternoon or evening — but that depends on the work taking place now.

“Folks who use the exit from westbound I-90 to northbound Hwy 52 will continue to take I-90 west to Hwy 63 at Stewartville and then travel north on Hwy 63 into Rochester, so it doesn’t take them too far afield, while it allows crews to safely complete the work at the crash scene,” Dougherty said.

(ABC 6 News) — A hazardous material spill occurred at Highway 52 and Interstate 90 on Wednesday night.

RFD was dispatched to a report of a semi rollover at the highway intersection. First-arriving units found the semi was carrying multiple containers that had placards indicating hazardous materials, some of which were leaking. No other vehicles were involved.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, at 7:05 PM, it responded to a semi rollover crash in the area of ISTH 90 and USTH 52 in Rochester. There were no other vehicles involved in this crash, and no injuries. The chemical spilled was sodium chloride and hydrogen peroxide. This crash remains under investigation.

According to a press release from RFD, initial isolation distance of 300 feet in all directions was established. The RFD Chemical Assessment Team (CAT) was dispatched from Fire Station 4 to assist.

Other fire units on scene put on protective equipment and began using monitors to determine how far any gasses from the materials may be spreading, or if there were other hazards such as flammability. The driver of the semi had gotten out of the vehicle on his own and was assessed for medical issues. He was not transported to the hospital.

Crews were able to determine through their monitoring that nothing was moving on the ground or through the air that caused a broader risk to the public. Crews remain on scene as they await the arrival of

the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and private cleanup contractors.

Rochester Fire Department is asking the general public to stay away from the area while crews on scene operate.

This is a developing story.