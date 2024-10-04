UPDATE: Clear Lake man who went missing has been found safe

(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: a Clear Lake man who was reported missing Thursday has been found and is safe, according to the Clear Lake Police Department.

Police say there was no foul play associated with this incident.

PREVIOUS STORY:

As of Thursday night, the Clear Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing man.

According to a Facebook post from CLPD, the man’s name is Aron Beck, and he was last seen in the morning hours of October 3rd in the Clear Lake area.

CLPD is asking you to contact them at 641-357-2186 if you have any information.