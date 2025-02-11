UPDATE: Chatfield Public Schools referendum fails

(ABC 6 News) — According to Chatfield Public Schools Superintendent Ed Harris, the multimillion-dollar referendum to build a new gym at the high school has failed.

Superintendent Harris said 561 voters voted “yes” for the referendum while 832 voted “no.”

(ABC 6 News) – Voters in Chatfield head to the polls on Tuesday, February 11th, to decide on whether to approve the school district’s $11 million bond referendum.

If approved, the referendum will allow the school to build a new 12-thousand square foot gymnasium and fitness space.

For nearly a decade, Chatfield school staff have worked on ways to improve the high school gym after extensive renovations in 2016 left it untouched.

“Part of it was the price point. And part of it was people felt we should first address academics and maintenance and they felt the gym could maybe wait,” Superintendent Ed Harris said.

Superintendent Harris said the 8500 square foot gym built in 1959 is no longer feasible.

“The gym size is such that there are some certain things that we can’t host that we should as a high school. Our gym is basically sized for a middle school,” Harris said.

In fact, the current gym only seats about 600 people, which is 200 less kids than are actually enrolled. Some in the community are ready to pay it forward.

“Everybody else has kept building the school for us. So I guess I’m feeling that we should keep building for the grandkids,” Chatfield alumnus Duane Bicknese said.

The Minnesota Ag to School tax credit would cover about 32% of the project with the rest being paid for by taxpayers over the next 20 years.

A home worth $100,000 would own an extra $3.25 per year to pay for the gym.

“Asking people for more money right now is not a small thing, and we understand that. But I think the board said, you know, we at least want to put the the choice out there to make a decision on this question that really has been around for about ten years,” Superintendent Harris said.

The project would also expand the district’s wrestling facility and create a dedicated lobby, restrooms, and additional storage. Seating capacity would also increase from 600 to 1,000 seats.

Voting is open until 8 p.m. on February 11th.