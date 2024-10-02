UPDATE: Brush fire on I-90 was caused by wheel coming off truck, fire is out

(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: According to Minnesota State Patrol, a brush fire that happened on I-90 near Highway 63 was caused by a wheel coming off a truck.

The fire is now out and the truck with the missing wheel will be towed away.

PREVIOUS STORY:

(ABC 6 News) – Firefighters from multiple towns have been called to a grass/brush fire at I-90 and Highway 63, south of the Rochester International Airport.

ABC 6 News will update this story as more information is available.