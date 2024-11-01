UPDATE: Abducted mother and children are safe, suspect taken into custody

(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: The Crow Wing’s County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled an Amber Alert that happened Friday morning.

Chad Aanerud has reportedly been taken into custody in Morrison County, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

The BCA says the abducted mother and children were located and are safe.

PREVIOUS STORY:

(KSTP) – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has issued an amber alert for a pregnant mother and her four children after they were reportedly abducted at gunpoint Friday morning.

The BCA says the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating 33-year-old Nikkole Dobson and her four children.

According to the BCA, Dobson and her children were taken by her boyfriend, 35-year-old Chad Aanerud, from a house they were staying at in Brainerd on the 15000 block of Loerch Road.

Aanerud reportedly arrived at the house around 1:50 a.m. and fired a rifle round into the ceiling of the residence, forcing Dobson and her children to leave with him.

Aanerud is believed to be driving a white 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan with license plate AEC 351. He is described as 6’2″, 185lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The BCA says Aanerud is also a suspect in a fatal shooting from a separate nearby residence.

Dobson is pregnant, weighing 198 lbs, and is 5’7″ with green eyes and reddish brown hair. Her children are 14-year-old Brandon, 11-year-old Haley, 7-year-old Gracie and 3-year-old Chloe.

Anyone with information should call 911 and should not approach Aanerud if they encounter him.