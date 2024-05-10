UPDATE: 23-year-old hurt in crash that shut down Highway 14; road re-opened

(ABC 6 News) – New details regarding the Highway 14 crash Friday morning show a 23-year-old man was injured, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The man has been identified as Jordan Kleist of Houston, Minn.

His injuries were determined as non-life threatening and he was transported to Gundersen Lacrosse Clinic for care.

It is unclear if Kleist was wearing a seatbelt, according to MSP.

The stretch of Highway 14 was closed for around seven hours Friday afternoon but was reopened around 4 p.m. according to MSP.

Kleist was driving a semi west on Highway 14 in Hillsdale Township in Winona County when it rolled onto its side and entered the south ditch.

The Winona Police Dept., the Winona County Sheriff’s Dept., the Goodview Police Dept., Winona Fire Dept., Winona Ambulance and the Lewiston Fire Dept. assisted at the scene.

————————————————PREVIOUS STORY————————————————-

(ABC 6 News) – Highway 14 is closed between Stockton and Winona until about 2 p.m., according to the MN Department of Transportation.

At about 9:16 a.m., MNDOT enacted a detour leading north from F Street in Stockton, up 23, and southeast along 61 into Winona.

Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol said around 9:02 a.m., a semi rolled over at US 14 and the Stockton Hill.

Injuries have been reported, Christianson added.